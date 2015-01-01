Abstract

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), previously known as battle fatigue syndrome or shell shock, is a severe mental disturbance condition that is normally triggered by the experience of some frightening/scary events or trauma where a person undergoes some serious physical or mental harm or threatened. PTSD is a long-life effect of the continuous occurrence of traumatic conditions which, leading the production of feelings of helplessness, intense fear, and horror in the person. There are various examples of events that can cause PTSD, such as physical, mental, or sexual assault at home or working place by others, unexpected death of a loved one, an accidental event, war, or some kind of natural disaster. Treatment of PTSD includes the removal or reduction of these emotional feelings or symptoms with the aim to improve the daily life functioning of a person. Problems which are needed to be considered in case of PTSD like ongoing trauma, abusive or bad relationships. Various drugs which are used for the treatment of PTSD include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) (citalopram, fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, etc.); tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline and isocarboxazid); mood stabilizers (Divalproex and lamotrigine); atypical antipsychotics (aripiprazole and quetiapine), etc. In this review, we have covered the different risk factors, case studies related to various treatment options with different age group peoples in PTSD and their effects on them. We have also covered the symptoms and associated disorders which can play a key role in the development of PTSD.

Language: en