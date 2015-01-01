|
Citation
Charlesworth JEG, Bold R, Pal R. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34037838
Abstract
The study aims to identify 'missing' diagnoses amongst paediatric admissions during the UK's first national lockdown, compared with the previous 5 years. A retrospective observational cohort study of all children (0-15 years) attending for urgent care across Oxfordshire, during the first UK lockdown in 2020, compared to matched dates in 2015-2019, across two paediatric hospitals providing secondary care, including one with tertiary services. Our outcome measures were changes in numbers of patients attending and inpatient diagnoses (using ICD-10 classification) during the first 2020 lockdown, compared with the previous 5 years, were used. We found that total Emergency Department (ED) attendances (n = 4030) and hospital admissions (n = 1416) during the first UK lockdown were reduced by 56.8% and 59.4%, respectively, compared to 2015-2019 (5-year means n = 7446.8 and n = 2491.6, respectively). Proportions of patients admitted from ED and length of stay were similar across 2015-2020. ICD-10 diagnoses in lockdown of 2020 (n = 2843) versus matched 2015-2019 dates (n = 19,946) demonstrated significantly greater neoplasm diagnoses (p = 0.0123). Of diagnoses 'missing' in lockdown, 80% were categorised as infectious diseases or their sequelae and 20% were non-specific pains/aches/malaise and accidental injury/poisonings.
Language: en
Keywords
ICD-10; COVID-19; Lockdown; Missing patients; Paediatric admissions