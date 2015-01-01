Abstract

BACKGROUND: Internet addiction has become more prevalent in Adolescents. Some adolescents who tend to use Internet excessively have a poorer health status, and engage in more risky behaviors than others. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the predictor role of Internet addiction in high- risk behaviors and the general health status among adolescences.



METHODS: This was a descriptive-analytical study of structural equation modeling, conducted on 300 students of Alborz University of Medical Sciences. The multi-stage sampling method was used to identify the number of students aged 19-21 years studying in each faculty in the first stage and convenience sampling was used in the second stage. Data were collected using Iranian Adolescents Risk-taking Scale (IARS), the General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-28) and the Young's Internet Addiction Test (YIAT). The data were analyzed using LISREL version 8.8.



RESULTS: The results of the measurement model using LISREL software showed a goodness of fit for the conceptual model. Internet addiction had a significant direct positive effect on the adolescents' high-risk behaviors (β = 0.17). Also, Internet addiction had a significant positive effect on the adolescents' general health status (β = 0.33) and general health problems increased by 0.33 per unit of Internet use. The result of structural model revealed no significant effects of general health on high-risk behaviors. Based on the value of the variance determined, Internet addiction could predict 11% of general health. Also, general health and Internet addiction together could predict 2.7% of high- risk behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Given the effect of Internet addiction on the general health and high-risk behavior, it is recommended that adolescents will be screened about internet addiction and the necessary training is given to the adolescents on the appropriate use of Internet. All necessary information should be given to the parents regarding Internet risks and dangers.

Language: en