|
Citation
|
Serrano C, Leiva-Bianchi M, Ahumada F, Araque-Pinilla F. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The problem is to determine whether, after a disaster, unemployment is a possible cause of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - the classic model, or whether PTSD is a possible cause of unemployment - the alternative model. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study was conducted on a probabilistic sample of 26 213 adults who provided responses using the Davidson Trauma Scale and lived in regions near or far from the epicenter (Cobquecura, the coast of Chile) of the earthquake and tsunami of February 27, 2010.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
resiliency; post-traumatic stress disorder; unemployment; odds ratio; psychosocial risk factors; sex difference