Journal Article

Citation

Ghorayeb JH. JCCA J. Can. Chiropr. Assoc. 2021; 65(1): 76-93.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Chiropractic Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) is the most common complaint and purported cause of chronic disability associated with motor vehicle collisions in North America. However, its construct validity remains controversial. This narrative review of the literature summarises the evidence underlying the most commonly theorised biological and psychosocial mechanisms of WAD pathogenesis. While the face validity of WAD is good, empirical evidence supporting the various constructs suggesting a causal link between a trauma mechanism and the development of symptoms is poor. Because individual expectations of recovery are outcome-predictive, future research is necessary to develop a better understanding of how to enhance expectancies in order to help affected motorists gain a greater sense of control over their health and wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; chiropractic; expectancies; nosology; pathology; whiplash

