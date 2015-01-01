Abstract

Princeville, NC, is the oldest town chartered by Blacks in America. Founded as Freedom Hill in 1865 and incorporated as Princeville in 1885, the town continues to be predominantly African American today. Built on the unwanted and flood-prone lands adjacent to the Tar River, Princeville has flooded multiple times throughout its history, including after Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Because of the town's historical significance, residents and town officials alike have been reluctant to accept offers for widespread buyouts from the government. Despite having limited financial resources and political clout, the town has developed a unique approach to managed retreat while rebuilding from Matthew-one that emphasizes the importance of historical sites while also recognizing the need to relocate residents out of harm's way from future floods. This manuscript uses a historical and narrative approach to examine how Princeville's unique history, and the relationship between the town and the Tar River, play important roles in the town's decisions regarding retreat and redevelopment in the aftermath of major flooding events. We highlight the voices of current residents, including leaders, as well as the structural and cultural conditions that both constrain and enable the town's collective agency. While focused on the present day, this case study is historically informed, using oral histories and archival documents.

Language: en