Journal Article

Citation

Mike TB, DeVault H, Blackford MG. J. Pediatr. Pharmacol. Ther. 2021; 26(4): 411-413.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Pediatric Pharmacology Advocacy Group, Inc.)

DOI

10.5863/1551-6776-26.4.411

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Renal toxicity has been described with tramadol overdoses; however, it is typically associated with rhabdomyolysis, multiorgan failure and/or mortality. Our patient was a 16-year-old female who was evaluated following an intentional tramadol ingestion, estimated 27.8 to 37 mg/kg, and had a seizure prior to arriving at our health care facility. Her symptoms were consistent with a tramadol ingestion; however, she developed transient acute renal impairment (peak serum creatinine, 4.04 mg/dL), which improved over 6 days with minimal intervention. No other causes were identified to explain her acute renal impairment thus it was attributed to the tramadol overdose. Providers should be aware that transient acute renal impairment could occur with an intentional tramadol ingestion and may not require aggressive intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; analgesics; drug overdose; acute kidney injury; adverse drug effect; case report; tramadol

