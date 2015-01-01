Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to develop an integrative literature review on risk factors for suicide in individuals with cancer.



METHOD: searching for articles was conducted in the Scientific Electronic Library Online, Medicinal Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online, Latin American & Caribbean Literature in Health Sciences, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature and SciVerse Scopus databases, using the descriptors "suicide" and "cancer".



RESULTS: eighteen articles were selected. Lung, bladder and colorectal cancers are the types of highest risk for suicide. Male, white and over 60 years of age are demographic factors with higher risk for suicide in individuals with cancer.



CONCLUSION: this review made it possible to verify that cancer may be a risk factor for suicide. This evidence can be useful for planning preventive actions in order to reduce the risk of suicide.

Language: pt