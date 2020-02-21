|
Citation
|
Santos JC, Arreguy-Senna C, Pinto PF, Paiva EP, Parreira PMDSD, Brandão MAG. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2021; 42(spe): e20200221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To describe personal conditions and home structure that predisposes the elderly to the risk of falling, in the perspective of Neuman's stressors; to describe the content, structure and origin of social representations about falling at home by elderly people; and conjecture the implications of this empirical evidence on the daily lives of the elderly in the context of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Language: pt