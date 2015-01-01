Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the factor structure of the instrument Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) in a representative sample of adolescents aged 18 to 19 years.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study performed with adolescents born in São Luís (MA). The internal consistency of the instrument was determined by the Cronbach's alpha coefficient, and the validity of the construct was assessed by Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA). The Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin (KMO) was estimated to analyze the adequacy of the sample. The fit quality of the factor model was analyzed according to the indexes of the Chi-square adjustment test, comparative fit index (CFI), Tucker-Lewis index (TLI) and root mean square error of approximation (RMSEA).



RESULTS: The sample of the study was composed of 1,002 adolescents aged from 18 to 19 years, being 56.8% girls, 68.5% with 18 years, 63.3% brown, 48.6% belonging to class C, 15.4% did not work or did not study, and 52.1% had divorced parents. The sample was suitable for confirmatory factor analysis (KMO = 0.79); Cronbach's alpha coefficient was 0.70, demonstrating satisfactory internal consistency with factor loads above 0.5, except for item 9, "was injured or someone else was injured due to drinking." Confirmatory factor analysis revealed the validity of the three-factor model for the studied sample based on the indices of psychometric adjustments.



CONCLUSION: The three-factor AUDIT factor structure was confirmed for the population of adolescents between 18 and 19 years old living in São Luís, ratifying the original conceptual domains proposed by the World Health Organization. AUDIT proved to be a reliable instrument to identify the consumption of alcohol.

Language: pt