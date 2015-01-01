|
Carolien K, Annika M. Scand. J. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
Although opioid maintenance therapy (OMT) is currently recommended for pregnant opioid-dependent women, potential effects on children's long-term development are still largely unknown. The current study assessed the long-term cognitive development of children born to women in OMT. Particularly, children's decision-making performance was assessed with a child-friendly version of the Iowa Gambling Task. Using a prospective longitudinal design, a cohort of children was followed from birth to middle childhood. Data were collected in Norway between 2005 and 2017. Participants included 41 children (aged 9-11 years), 20 of whom had histories of prenatal methadone or buprenorphine exposure. Background data were collected from personal interviews and medical records in 2005-2006. Children's affective decision-making was assessed in 2016-2017.
Keywords
Methadone; decision-making; buprenorphine; Iowa Gambling Task; opioid maintenance therapy; prenatal opioid exposure