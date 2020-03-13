|
Citation
Johansson F, Côté P, Hogg-Johnson S, Rudman A, Holm LW, Grotle M, Jensen I, Sundberg T, Edlund K, Skillgate E. Scand. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
AIMS: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on societies and citizens worldwide, raising concerns about potential mental health impacts. We aimed to describe trajectories of depression, anxiety and stress symptoms during the COVID-19 outbreak compared to before the outbreak, and to determine if trajectories were modified by pre-pandemic loneliness, poor sleep quality and mental health problems.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Sweden; Depression; stress; anxiety; COVID-19; students; coronavirus