Abstract

Considering the widespread use of cannabis and opioids, examining the use of cannabis, opioids and their combination with serious psychological distress (SPD) is important. A total of N=12,358 adults participating in the Monitor surveillance study between 2014 and 2019 were included. Cannabis and opioid use reflected any use of the substances in the past 12 months. SPD was defined as having a score of 13 or more on the Kessler-6 questionnaire, a 6-item scale that includes feeling nervous, hopeless, restless or fidgety, sad or depressed. Odds ratios (OR) were estimated from logistic regression models accounting for complex survey design and sociodemographic factors. Overall, 12.8% of the sample reported cannabis use only, 18% reported opioid use only, and 4.9% reported both cannabis and opioid use. Use of both cannabis and opioids was significantly associated with SPD in both women (OR= 4.24; 95% CI, 2.34 to 7.69), and in men (OR=2.99; 95% CI, 1.56 to 5.73) compared to use of neither. The joint association of cannabis and opioids with SPD was additive. Addressing those who use both cannabis and opioids may help reduce the burden of SPD among adults in Ontario. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

