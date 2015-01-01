|
Citation
|
Pourfalatoun S, Miller EE. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Automated Truck-Mounted Attenuators (ATMAs) have the potential to improve work zone safety by removing the human driver out of a vehicle that is positioned in work zones to absorb impact from errant vehicles. However, this automated technology is expensive and can be detrimental to safety and project success if operated incorrectly (e.g., operating limitations and procedures not followed). Therefore, it is important to understand users' perceptions of ATMAs and how training can improve appropriate adoption of this technology. The objective of this study was to evaluate how work zone workers perceive the usefulness of and the capabilities of automation in Truck-Mounted Attenuators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; Automated truck-mounted attenuator; human factors; vehicle automation; work zones