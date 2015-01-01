|
Citation
|
Gierczycka D, Rycman A, Cronin D. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to improve head-neck kinematic predictions of a contemporary finite element (FE) head-neck model, assessed in rear impact scenarios (3-10 g), by including an accurate representation of the skin, adipose tissue, and passive muscle mechanical properties. The soft tissues of the neck have a substantial contribution to kinematic response, with the contribution being inversely proportional to the impact severity. Thus accurate representation of these passive tissues is critical for the assessment of kinematic response and the potential for crash induced injuries. Contemporary Human Body Models (HBMs) often incorporate overly stiff mechanical properties of passive tissues for numerical stability, which can affect the predicted kinematic response of the head and neck.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adipose tissue; finite element human body model; mechanical properties; Passive muscle; rear impact; skin