Voddi M, Kumar K, Daniele R, Kondamudi NP. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 199-200.

Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.199

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of regular activities has resulted in an unprecedented and abrupt rise in stressors for families, including lost support systems and financial hardships. Previous studies have shown that caregiver stress elevates the risks associated with an increase in child abuse and neglect. Hypothesis: The COVID-19-induced shutdown of regular activity will result in an increase in child abuse cases.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the number of child abuse cases presenting to a Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

METHODS: …


