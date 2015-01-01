Abstract

Suicide is a serious but under-attended public health issue in Bangladesh. There is no national suicide surveillance mechanism or central data/information repository. At this backdrop, a data repository is being developed by the researchers on male suicide extricating reports published in the leading Bangladeshi newspapers. Being the maiden reporting, this analysis presents risk factors and motives of male suicide for one year (January to December 2018). For this specific analysis, key variables on risk factors and motives of suicide presented and analysed through descriptive statistical techniques and corroborated by the relevant literature. The final reporting was made on 113 cases identified during the period. Students, unmarried, young adults (19-30 years), and persons with an undergraduate level education demonstrate a higher prevalence of suicidality. Hanging is the most frequently used method, and the night is the most preferred time for suicide. As per Emile Durkheim's sociological typology of suicide, predominant motives of suicide are embedded in the egoistic category, followed by anomic category. It is suggested to undertake large scale statistical surveys on male suicide in Bangladesh. Moreover, a multisectoral suicide prevention intervention is strongly recommended.

