Wester K, Stridbeck U, Syse A, Wikström J. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIM: The criteria for diagnosing abusive head trauma (AHT) are not well defined and this condition might be diagnosed on failing premises. Our aim was to review criminal AHT cases in Norwegian courts by scrutinising the underlying medical documentation.
child abuse; shaken baby syndrome; abusive head trauma; benign external hydrocephalus; subdural haematoma