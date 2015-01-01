|
Citation
Ro A, Nakphong MK, Choi HY, Nguyen A, Sudhinaraset M. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 994.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The mental health of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) undocumented young adults has been understudied, despite an increasingly restrictive immigration climate that would ostensibly raise mental health risks. This study examined the role of social ties and depression among API undocumented young adults. We distinguished between two types of social ties, bonding and bridging, and additionally considered the absence of ties (e.g. isolation).
Keywords
Young adults; Mental health; Asian Pacific islanders; Social ties; Undocumented immigrants