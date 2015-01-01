Abstract

Background and Aims: Iran is one of the few countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) to have developed a national suicide prevention program (NSPP). This report introduces Iran's NSPP to policy planners and researchers working in suicide prevention, and is intended to encourage other low- and middle-income countries to develop, implement, and evaluate their own NSPPs.



METHOD: This was a case study of a NSPP in one country, integrating quantitative and qualitative data. Bibliographic searches were conducted using both international and national databases, supplemented by other documents. The study benefited from the experiential evidence provided by the senior author.



RESULTS: While the national incidence of suicide is low, there are higher rates among young adults, particularly women, in western regions. In 2010, Iran's NSPP was integrated into primary health care. A rigorous evaluation of Iran's suicide prevention program concluded that Iran has the potential to take a leadership role in suicide prevention within the EMR, although several challenges were identified. Limitation: The findings of this case study cannot be generalized to other contexts.



CONCLUSION: Given Iran's unstable situation, the NSPP needs to be monitored, evaluated, and adjusted according to evidence and ongoing changing national and local needs.

