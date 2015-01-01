|
Rezaeian M, Platt S, Arensman E. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
Abstract
Background and Aims: Iran is one of the few countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) to have developed a national suicide prevention program (NSPP). This report introduces Iran's NSPP to policy planners and researchers working in suicide prevention, and is intended to encourage other low- and middle-income countries to develop, implement, and evaluate their own NSPPs.
Language: en
World Health Organization; Iran; suicide; Eastern Mediterranean region; International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP); national suicide prevention program