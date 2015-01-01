Abstract

This data article provides a series of 220 optimal parameter sets of steel radial network arch pedestrian bridge schemes. Each set includes 10 design parameters for a two-dimensional bridge frame: the arch rise, the number of hangers, their (variable) spread and central angles, and the dimensions of the arch, girder, and hangers. Additionally, solutions are provided for different initial conditions such as constant hanger angles, given ratio values between the arch rise and the bridge span, given hanger diameters, and for the condition of hangers' verticality. These data are related to the research article "Parametric study on mass minimization of radial network arch pedestrian bridges" (Belevičius et al., 2021). In this paper, the bridge scheme was optimized seeking for the minimal bridge mass under different loading cases according to recommendations of Eurocode EN 1991-2. Since the optimization problem is multimodal, and the employed stochastic global optimization algorithms provide different solutions for each run of the algorithm, we render the five best parameters' sets for every problem. In many cases, close objective function values correspond to fairly distinct parameter values. This dataset could be used by bridge designers as an initial design hint by choosing the appropriate parameters set.

