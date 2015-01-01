|
Owusu-Ansah FE, Addae AA, Peasah BO, Oppong Asante K, Osafo J. Health Psychol. Behav. Med. 2020; 8(1): 220-233.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34040869
BACKGROUND: Research evidence on suicide in Ghana so far has focused mostly on suicide in the adult population and less work on the younger population such as university students and other vulnerable groups such as children, youth and the aged. Aims: This study was conducted to determine lifetime and current prevalence of suicidal ideation or attempts and identify the associated risks and protective factors among university students in Ghana.
university students; Suicide; risk; protective factors; Ghana