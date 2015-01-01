|
Citation
|
Soares AG, Howe LD, Heron J, Hammerton G, Rich-Edwards J, Magnus MC, Halligan SL, Fraser A. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Epidemiological Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment has been consistently associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the mechanisms of this relationship are not yet fully understood. We explored the relative contribution of anxiety/depression, smoking, body mass index (BMI) and inflammation (C-reactive protein, CRP) to the association between childhood maltreatment and CVD in men and women aged 40-69 years in the UK.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cardiovascular disease; Childhood maltreatment; intermediate confounding; sequential mediation analysis; UK Biobank