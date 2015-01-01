Abstract

The purpose of this study is to develop a framework for integrating essential safety practices (visualization, job safety analysis, and plan-do-check-act) into 5S steps and validate it. First, 18 interviews with a snowball sample of construction workers, safety representatives, supervisors, site and project managers were conducted. A grounded theory method was utilized to code the interview data. The results revealed that studied construction companies implement a systematic safety-based methodology to minimize construction work injuries. Second, to validate the proposed framework, a pre- and post-test study was applied. The case and control groups (26 participants) answered a 6S questionnaire before the 6S system and one month after it. The results revealed that safety climate and productivity significantly increased for the case group but reduced for the control group during time.

