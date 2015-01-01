Abstract

AbstractThe present study aimed to investigate fatigue among firefighters and its relationship with their safety behavior. The moderation and mediation effects perceived safety climate on this relationship were also investigated. Firefighters from ten petrochemical companies in Iran were investigated. Moderation analysis was performed based hierarchical regression analyses and mediation effects were studies using structural equation modeling approach. A total number of 261 firefighters participated in this study. The mean scores of general fatigue, physical fatigue, reduced activity, reduced motivation, and mental fatigue were 10.5, 9.0, 8.2, 7.6, and 8.7, respectively. Fatigue had a negative significant effect on firefighters' safety behavior. Perceived safety climate had a mediation but not moderation effect on the relationship between fatigue and safety behavior of firefighters. Generally, fatigue level among firefighters was fairly low, but it had a significant negative effect on firefighter's safety behavior. Perceived safety climate can mediate such a negative effect.

Language: en