SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Loewenberg P. J. Am. Psychoanal. Assoc. 2021; 69(2): 343-353.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00030651211007520

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In March 1997 a distinguished historian, Professor Joel Williamson of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, wrote a self-reflective essay in the Journal of American History (JAH) in which he examined why he, as a born and bred Southerner, could not see and in fact denied and obviated the existence of lynching in American history. The JAH, with an exemplary psychodynamic introduction by editor David Thelen, persuaded six referees, all distinguished scholars, four white and two African American, to waive their strict confidentiality and publish their reviews. The author published the paper as submitted, with no revisions. This unique view of the workings of the academic publication review process reveals a sharp clash in evaluation between the referees based on race and stance toward the self-reflective intent of the author.


Language: en

Keywords

racism; American Holocaust; confidentiality of editorial review process; lynching; slavery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print