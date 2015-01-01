Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To understand how staff who chose to live-in with residents in a level 3 dementia care unit perceived the experience, in particular, their perceptions of how residing on site affected resident well-being.



BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has been especially devastating in aged residential care (ARC) facilities. In March 2020, when the threat became realised in New Zealand, one residential dementia care facility implemented a unique response to the imminent threat of COVID-19. Eight staff members made the decision to live on site during the lockdown, ensuring residents' risk of contracting the virus was significantly reduced as carers would not go outside of the facility.



DESIGN: A qualitative descriptive inquiry.



METHODS: Seven staff who chose to live-in, and the facility manager, participated in semi-structured, face-to-face interviews at the ARC. Audio-recorded interviews were transcribed verbatim and analysed using a thematic analysis approach. COREQ guidelines were adhered to in the reporting of this study.



RESULTS: An overarching motif which emerged from the findings was the articulation of an 'all in this together' attitude which fostered feelings of camaraderie and collaboration which enhanced the experience for staff individually, and as a group. Themes identified were as follows: (a) A 'safe' but challenging choice, (b) Benefits for the staff and (c) Positive outcomes for the residents.



CONCLUSION: This crisis inadvertently brought about an enhanced 'dementia-friendly', person-centred communal environment. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: This study identified themes that deepen our understanding of caring for vulnerable populations during a pandemic and beyond. Given the success of this 'live-in' innovation, consideration must be given to applying these findings more generally when planning care models for best outcomes for residents receiving rest home level dementia care. How we care for people in disaster situations reflects the heart of the caring workforce, but such innovation may be extended to usual care where indicated.

Language: en