Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snakebite is a common but neglected public health problem of tropical & subtropical regions worldwide. This study was conducted to look into profile, first aid measures, management strategy and outcomes of snake bite patients.



METHODS: This was an ambispective study conducted in the Department of Medicine & Emergency Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi from June 2011 to May 2017 and enrolled 54 patients. In retrospective part 33 case records of snake bite patients were retrieved and in prospective part 21 patients were recruited. All relevant information including demographic parameters, first aid measures, clinical and laboratory profile and outcomes were recorded in pre made proformas. All data were analysed using IBM Stata version 13 and Microsoft Excel 2011.



RESULTS: Majority of patients were male, and the mean age was 27.6 years. Maximum numbers of bites 34 (63%) happened in the rainy season and Krait was the most common culprit species. Neurological manifestations were most common (70.4%) followed by haematological. Most common complication was ventilatory failure (78.6%), and median dose of ASV was 20 vials. Forty-nine (90.7%) patients were discharged successfully. There was significant association of sepsis and shock with non survivors of snake bite with respective P values of 0.02 and 0.007.



CONCLUSION: Neurotoxic snake bite (70.4%) was the most common type of envenomation. Most common complication was ventilatory failure and majority of patient (90.7%) successfully discharged. Sepsis and shock were significantly associated with non survivors of snake bite.

