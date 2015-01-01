|
Lakshmikantha N, Nayak BS, Kashinkunti M, Javali SB, Mukherjee S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(3): 1359-1363.
34041179
CONTEXT: The process of communication includes intense observation based on which opinions are formed or situations are created. A patient whose is in state of panic due to the health conditions feels neglected and becomes skeptical about the treatment hi/she is going to receive. AIMS: The aim of the study is to understand the need for being sensitive towards patient's presence while communicating. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: It was conducted in the outpatient wing of clinics at three different cities of Karnataka using a Sequential Observatory Study design.
perceptions; Behavioral methods; nonverbal communication; verbal communication; violence in hospitals