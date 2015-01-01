Abstract

The main functions of automotive suspensions are to improve passenger comfort as well as vehicle dynamic performance. Simultaneously satisfying these functions is not possible because they require opposing suspension adjustments. This fundamental design trade-off can be solved with an active suspension system providing real-time modifications of the suspension behavior and vehicle attitude corrections. However, current active suspension actuator technologies have yet to reach a wide-spread commercial adoption due to excessive costs and performance limitations. This paper presents a design study assessing the potential of magnetorheological clutch actuators for automotive active suspension applications. An experimentally validated dynamic model is used to derive meaningful design requirements. An actuator design is proposed and built using a motor to feed counter-rotating MR clutches to provide upward and downward forces. Experimental characterization shows that all intended design requirements are met, and that the actuator can output a peak force of ±5300 N, a peak linear speed of ±1.9 m/s and a blocked-output force bandwidth of 92 Hz. When compared to other relevant technologies, the MR approach simultaneously shows both better force density and speeds (bandwidth) while adding minimal costs and weight.



RESULTS from this experimental assessment suggest that MR slippage actuation is promising for automotive active suspensions.

Language: en