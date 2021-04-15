SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hutson E, Thompson B, Bainbridge E, Melnyk BM, Warren BJ. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2021; 59(5): 15-20.

(Copyright © 2021, Healio)

10.3928/02793695-20210415-05

unavailable

Bullying is a long-standing problem with relatively few intervention options for individual youth who have experienced it and have adverse mental health concerns. Depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation are major consequences of bullying victimization. Although few evidence-based interventions have been put forth to address bullying victimization at the individual level, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and cognitive-behavioral skills building (CBSB) have been well researched for mental health concerns in youth. The purpose of the current article is to examine the theoretical framework of cognitive theory for individuals who have experienced bullying. Previous work that has addressed CBT for bullying interventions is described. Specific examples of how CBSB components could be applied to a bullying intervention program for youth are discussed. Ultimately, providing a theoretical framework to address this public health concern sets the stage for future intervention research. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 59(5), 15-20.].


Language: en
