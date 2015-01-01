Abstract

The victims of sexual violence may develop FSD. This retrospective study examined the characteristics of women victims of sexual abuse who had FSD who attended a tertiary hospital from 2004 to 2017. Patients were divided in two groups: women who were victims of sexual violence and women who were not victims (controls). One thousand and ten women (60.4%) presented with FSD and 610 of them were eligible for inclusion, 134 (21.97%) reported they were victims of sexual violence, and the abuser was mostly someone close to the victim (92.31%). Depression was more prevalent in the women who were victims (32.1% vs. 18.3%; p<0.05), 74.0% vs. 59.8% had hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) (p<0.05), 20.3% of victims vs. 7.19% of controls (p<0.05) had primary anorgasmia, and 51.15% of the victims and 39.61% of controls reported anorgasmia. The victims reported a lower sex drive (39.6% vs. 52.3%), and reduced arousal (48.8% vs. 61.3%; all p<0.05). More of the victims than controls reported that their partners had engaged in an extramarital relationship (19.0% vs. 9.25%, p<0.05).

