Abstract

Reactive impulsive aggression is characterized by outbursts of rage and violence when subjects encounter threatening stressful events. Although impulsive aggression and violence create a high-cost burden on health and society, relatively little is known about treatment. Early adolescent social isolation (SI) alters brain development and functions. It induces hyper-excitatory in the ventral hippocampus (vHip) to promote acute stress-provoked outbursts of aggression, referred to as impulsive aggression, in mouse models. Cannabinoid type 1 receptors (CB1Rs) act on presynaptic sites and suppress neurotransmitter release into synapses. Given that CB1R activation inhibits neurotransmitter releases and modulates excitatory network activity, we tested the hypothesis that CB1R activation reduces impulsive aggression in SI mice through decreasing excitatory activity in the vHip. Here, we report that CB1R agonists, WIN-552122 (WIN) or arachidonylcyclopropylamide (ACPA), ameliorated acute stress-provoked attack behavior in the resident-intruder test without affecting general locomotion activity. Increasing endocannabinoids (eCBs) by inhibiting degradation enzymes in the vHip reduced impulsive aggression, and the effect was blunted by administration of AM251, a CB1R antagonist. Acute stress in SI mice induced c-Fos expression, a marker of neuronal activation, on vHip neurons projecting to the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), a well-known brain area that controls attack behavior. eCB augmentation inhibited c-Fos expression in VMH-projecting vHip neurons surrounded by CB1Rs. These results suggest that enhancing eCB signaling in order to activate CB1Rs suppresses impulsive aggression via suppressing vHip→VMH neural activity and point to a role of CB1R activation in ameliorating impulsive aggression in adults who have had adverse experiences during early adolescence.

