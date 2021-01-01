Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bisexual women drink more and have more alcohol consequences than heterosexual and lesbian women. This higher risk may in part be attributable to sexual orientation microaggressions. Drinking to cope motivations and alcohol demand may influence the association between microaggressions and alcohol use. The present study used a daily diary design to examine the association between microaggressions and same-day alcohol use (yes/no, quantity) and consequences, and if drinking to cope and alcohol demand moderate this association among bisexual+ (i.e., bi+) women.



METHOD: Participants were 103 emerging adult bi+ women who completed a baseline assessment, including an alcohol purchase task to measure alcohol demand. Subsequently, participants reported their experiences of microaggressions, alcohol use, and alcohol consequences for 28 days. Multilevel model analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: Microaggressions were associated with a higher likelihood to drink and greater same-day alcohol use and consequences. The association between microaggressions and alcohol quantity was stronger for those who had a lower price associated with the highest expenditure (lower P max). For those who would stop drinking at lower price values (lower breakpoint), reported spending less overall on alcohol (lower O max), and had lower P max values, microaggressions were associated with more consequences. For those with higher breakpoint, O max, and P max microaggressions were not associated with consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: Microaggressions may have a deleterious impact on alcohol use and consequences for bi+ women, particularly for those with lower alcohol demand. Clinicians should encourage bi+ clients to consider how microaggressions influence their drinking and support clients to engage in positive coping skills. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

