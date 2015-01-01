|
The open-science movement has brought many benefits to psychological science. One of the most salient is an increase in the number of articles with publicly accessible data, materials, analysis code, and preregistration information. This greater openness allows other researchers to "look under the hood" to see how the science was conducted. It also allows a more cumulative science to be built more quickly by letting other researchers use data and materials already developed and vetted through the peer-review process. By building directly on prior work, we have the luxury of more valid comparison across studies, permitting us to determine where studies were and were not replicated, and even sometimes why replication failed.
