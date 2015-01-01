|
Citation
Cullen P, Möller H, Woodward M, Senserrick T, Boufous S, Rogers K, Brown J, Ivers R. SSM Popul. Health 2021; 14: 100816.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34041353
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Young men have long been known to be disproportionately impacted by road crash and crash-related injury compared to young women and older drivers. However, there is limited insight into how sex differences in crash and crash-related injury changes over time as men and women get older and gain more driving experience. To explore sex differences in crash and crash-related injury, we undertook a sex disaggregated analysis in a large longitudinal cohort of over 20,000 young drivers in New South Wales, Australia, for up to 13 years after they first attained their independent car driver licence.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; Young driver; Crash; Novice driver; Road injury; Sex disaggregated