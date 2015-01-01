Abstract

Binge drinking is a common and risky behavior among college students. In Japan, however, research on the prevalence of binge drinking and alcohol-related consequences, and the relationship between them, is currently scant. The aim of this study is to examine the status of binge drinking and alcohol-related problems, and the relationship between them, among Japanese college students. We conducted a cross-sectional survey of college students who participated in a health seminar or lecture including alcohol-related contents from December 2018 to January 2019. Drinking patterns and alcohol-related consequences were assessed using the Brief Young Adult Alcohol Consequences Questionnaire (B-YAACQ) and demographic data. A total of 382 students participated in the seminar, of whom 280 agreed to cooperate in this study and 249 had drinking experience. A total of 88 men (67.7%) and 42 women (32.2%) were classified as binge drinkers. Binge drinkers more significantly experienced various consequences, such as hangover, feeling remorse and embarrassing behavior and some of them were suspected of physical dependence. Furthermore, logistic analysis revealed that among men, the B-YAACQ scores of binge drinkers were 2.01-fold higher those of non-binge drinkers. The findings of this study indicated that binge drinking may cause not only physical consequences but also mental and social problems, especially among men. It is important to tell college students these risks properly not to engage in binge drinking.

