Abstract

Household physical activity is associated with decreased risk for future falls; however, it is not known what components of household physical activity are associated with this decreased risk. In the current study, the frequency of seven household physical activities performed in the previous 12 months was assessed: child or older adult care, meal preparation, major cleaning, routine cleaning, gardening/yardwork, heavy outdoor work, and major home decoration or repair. Berg Balance Scale scores were dichotomized at ≤50, indicating less risk for future falls. Only gardening/yardwork was associated with less risk for future falls (odds ratio = 1.41, p = 0.007) while controlling for age, gender, race, body mass index, and number of medications (χ(2) = 18.33 [6], p = 0.005), explaining 17% to 23% of the variance in risk of future falls in community-dwelling older adults aged 65 to 90 years (N = 99). Clinical nursing implications include considering gardening/yardwork as an intervention to decrease risk of future falls. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 47(6), 13-18.].

Language: en