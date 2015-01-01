SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Quitadamo P, Anselmi F, Caldore M, Caruso F, Bucci C, Del Monaco C, Tipo E, Gaglione G, Illiceto MT, Esposito F, Dolce P, Ziparo C, Di Nardo G. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.15957

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Foreign body ingestion in children is a challenging clinical scenario. Children may be completely asymptomatic or present with overt symptoms, including drooling, dysphagia, chest pain, and feeding refusal (1, 2, 3). The majority of ingested foreign bodies passes spontaneously along the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and causes no harm nor symptoms.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print