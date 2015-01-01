Abstract

Finite element (FE) models of human infant heads can be used in forensic investigations to infer whether a given pattern of head injuries could have resulted from a hypothetical scenario. This requires accurate models of the behaviour of the head tissues. Material models for human infant head tissues have been developed using experimental data from both infant and adult tissues. Experimental data for infants are scarce due to ethical considerations. To guide future experimental work, a sensitivity analysis of the material model parameters was conducted on a FE model of an infant occipital head impact. A simplified head geometry, consisting of the scalp, skull, suture and brain, was impacted onto a rigid anvil at a speed equivalent to a drop height of 0.3 m. The scalp, suture and brain were represented using hyperelastic material models, while an isotropic elastic model was used for the skull. Three hundred simulations were performed, with the material model parameters varied in each. Spearman's rank correlation was used to determine the influence of each parameter on selected outputs which predict injury level. The elastic modulus and Poisson's ratio for the skull were the most important parameters, followed by the hyperelastic constants for the brain, scalp and suture. It is recommended that future research prioritises increasing experimental datasets of skull elastic modulus, especially at higher loading rates, followed by obtaining data for the skull Poisson's ratio. The results from this sensitivity analysis can ensure that future experimental work makes the best use of scarce tissues.

