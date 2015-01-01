Abstract

Parent-child incest is a traumatic event that causes long-term psychological consequences for victims. Although paternal incest is the most common form, it is known that mothers can also sexually abuse their children. Mother-daughter incest is a type of abuse that is thought to be rare. This article discusses a case of a mother who abused one of her 4-year-old twin daughters for masturbation and used them in a sexual fantasy with her partner. She was sent to the forensic psychiatric observation unit by the court to determine her criminal responsibility. In the literature on mother-daughter incest, the abuser's childhood traumas, early marriage, low self-esteem, and sense of worthlessness are frequently seen. Our case, who did not have a history of psychiatric illness, was referred to us with suspicion of mental illness simply because she abused her daughters. Researchers have found out that in most cases, contrary to common expectations, mothers did not have a severe mental illness. A gender-based approach to incest cases may contribute to the cycle of the abuse continue, and it makes it difficult for victims to speak up and seek help. More studies focused on perpetrators will expand our perception of mother-daughter incest.

