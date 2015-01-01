|
Citation
|
Hacquin M, Nguyen-Thi PL, Yasukawa K, Baudet A. Dent. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIMS: Contact sports such as handball may lead to orofacial injuries that can often be prevented by the use of a properly fitted mouthguard. Several studies have investigated orofacial injuries during contact sports in different countries, but there is a lack of data that is specific for French handball players. Therefore, the aims of this study were to determine the prevalence of orofacial injuries and the proportion of handball players using a mouthguard in Eastern France. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data were collected from handball players aged over 15 years old from five handball clubs in the Lorraine Region (Eastern France). A questionnaire containing 26 questions about the general characteristics of participants, orofacial injury experiences, emergency procedures following tooth avulsion, and use of mouthguards was self-administered.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevalence; dental trauma; handball; mouthguard; orofacial injury