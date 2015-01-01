|
Fraser EE, Downing MG, Ponsford JL. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Following acquired brain injury (ABI), sexuality, self-esteem and practices are often negatively impacted. Whilst sexuality is recognized as an essential part of a person's life regardless of medical condition, it is poorly understood in the ABI rehabilitation context. This study examined current assessment and treatment practices for sexual health and wellbeing in ABI rehabilitation, including perceived barriers and facilitators to discussing sexuality with individuals after ABI. We also assessed the need for further education and training in this area. Two hundred and thirty-nine Australian healthcare professionals predominantly working with both traumatic brain injury (TBI) and stroke populations completed an online survey comprising thirty-four questions. The 12-item sexuality attitudes and beliefs survey (SABS) was included as an additional objective outcome measure.
Language: en
Training; Rehabilitation; Brain injuries; Neurosexuality; Sexuality