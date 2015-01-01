Abstract

BACKGROUND: The sudden emergence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and scarcity of the accurate information especially in the initial phase of the struggle presented a series of challenges to health systems.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the changes in poisoning cases regarding distribution, types, and characteristics for better framing and planning of the role of our field in responding to pandemics.



METHODS: Study of telephone consultation calls and toxicology analysis records of poisoning cases referred to the Dammam Poison Control Center in Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2020. Their distribution according to frequencies, causes, and other characteristics was compared to the first half of 2019.



RESULTS: Analysis of telephone consultation calls revealed that the proportion of exposure to disinfectants and hand sanitizers during first half of 2020 increased to 20.4% (n = 496) and 3.4% (n = 83), respectively, compared to 9.8% (n = 215) and 0.4% (n = 10) for surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers, respectively, during the first half of 2019. In 2020, exposure to disinfectants and hand sanitizers dominated in preschool children (0-5 years). The total number of cases suspected for drugs/drugs of abuse overdose during the first 6 months of 2020 (n = 783) showed a significant decrease (P < 0.001) compared to the first 6 months of 2019 (n = 1086).



CONCLUSION: The increased availability and use of disinfectants and sanitizers significantly increased the risk of poisoning, especially in preschool-aged children. Public health education for prevention of such home exposures is urgently needed to avoid unnecessary emergency medical system use in such critical time.

