Abstract

This study aimed to analyze the relationship between university students' religious attitudes and aggression levels. Stratified sampling method was used for sample selection, and the study was completed with 1594 students. The students' religious attitudes and aggression scores were examined and correlation analysis was performed. A statistically significant negative relationship was found between the students' mean religious attitudes and aggression scores (r = - 0.170; p < 0.001). It was observed that, irrespective of the religion in which the students believed, those with positive attitudes toward religion were less aggressive. Training programs should be provided on spiritual values to reduce students' aggression levels.

