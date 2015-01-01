|
Citation
|
Walsh D, McCartney G, Minton J, Parkinson J, Shipton D, Whyte B. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The contribution of increasing numbers of deaths from suicide, alcohol-related and drug-related causes to changes in overall mortality rates has been highlighted in various countries. In Scotland, particular vulnerable cohorts have been shown to be most at risk; however, it is unclear to what extent this applies elsewhere in Britain. The aim here was to compare mortality rates for different birth cohorts between Scotland and England and Wales (E&W), including key cities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; mortality; alcoholism; drug and narcotic control