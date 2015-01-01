|
Messinger JC, Ikeda DJ, Sarpatwari A. J. Med. Ethics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
In response to a sharp rise in opioid-involved overdose deaths in the USA, states have deployed increasingly aggressive strategies to limit the loss of life, including civil commitment-the forcible detention of individuals whose opioid use presents a clear and convincing danger to themselves or others. While civil commitment often succeeds in providing short-term protection from overdose, emerging evidence suggests that it may be associated with long-term harms, including heightened risk of severe withdrawal, relapse and opioid-involved mortality. To better assess and mitigate these harms, states should collect more robust data on long-term health outcomes, decriminalise proceedings and stays, provide access to medications for opioid use disorder and strengthen post-release coordination of community-based treatment.
involuntary civil commitment; public policy; substance abusers/users of controlled substances