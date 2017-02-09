Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Self-rated health (SRH) is a strong predictor for healthcare utilisation among chronically ill patients. However, its association with acute hospitalisation is unclear. Individuals' perception of urgency in acute illness expressed as degree-of-worry (DOW) is however associated with acute hospitalisation. This study examines DOW and SRH, respectively, and their association with acute hospitalisation within 48 hours after calling a medical helpline.



DESIGN: A prospective cohort study. SETTING: The Medical Helpline 1813 (MH1813) in the Capital Region of Denmark, Copenhagen. PARTICIPANTS: Adult (≥18 years of age) patients and relatives/close friends calling the MH1813 between 24 January and 9 February 2017. A total of 6812 callers were included. OUTCOME MEASURES: The primary outcome measure was acute hospitalisation. Callers rated their DOW (1=minimum worry, 5=maximum worry) and SRH (1=excellent, 5=poor). Covariates included age, sex, Charlson Comorbidity Score and reason for calling. Logistic regression was conducted to measure the associations in three models: (1) crude; (2) age-and-sex-adjusted; (3) full fitted model (age, sex, comorbidity, reason for calling, DOW/SRH).



RESULTS: Of 6812 callers, 492 (7.2%) were acutely hospitalised. Most callers rated their health as being excellent to good (65.3%) and 61% rated their worry to be low (DOW 1-3). Both the association between DOW and acute hospitalisation and SRH and acute hospitalisation indicated a dose-response relationship: DOW 1=ref, 3=1.8 (1.1;3.1), 5=3.5 (2.0;5.9) and SRH 1=ref, 3=0.8 (0.6;1.4), 5=1.6 (1.1;2.4). The association between DOW and acute hospitalisation decreased slightly, when further adjusting for SRH, whereas the estimates for SRH weakened markedly when including DOW.



CONCLUSIONS: DOW and poor SRH were associated with acute hospitalisation. However, DOW had a stronger association with hospitalisation than SRH. This suggests that DOW may capture acutely ill patients' perception of urgency better than SRH in relation to acute hospitalisation after calling a medical helpline. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT02979457.

