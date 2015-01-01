|
Van Ditshuizen JC, Sewalt CA, Palmer CS, Van Lieshout EMM, Verhofstad MHJ, Den Hartog D. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2021; 29(1): 71.
(Copyright © 2021, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: A threshold Injury Severity Score (ISS) ≥ 16 is common in classifying major trauma (MT), although the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) has been extensively revised over time. The aim of this study was to determine effects of different AIS revisions (1998, 2008 and 2015) on clinical outcome measures.
‘AIS’; ‘In-hospital mortality’; ‘ISS’; ‘Major trauma’; ‘Quality indicator’