Abstract

It is unknown how patterns of cannabis and other drug use changed among young adult cannabis users as they became, exited or stayed medical cannabis patients (MCPs) after California legalized cannabis for adult use in 2016. A cohort of 18-26 year-old cannabis users was recruited in Los Angeles in 2014-15 (64.8% male; 44.1% Hispanic/Latinx). Based on wave 1 (pre-legalization) and wave 4 (post-legalization) MCP status, four transition groups emerged: MCP, Into MCP, Out of MCP and NPU (non-patient user). Relationships between self-reported medical cannabis use, transition group membership, and cannabis/other drug use outcomes were examined. Changes in cannabis practices were consistent with changes in MCP status. Cannabis days, concentrate use, self-reported medical cannabis use and driving under influence of cannabis were highest among MCP, increased for Into MCP, and decreased for Out of MCP in wave 4. A majority of drug use outcomes decreased significantly by wave 4. Self-reported medical cannabis use was associated with more frequent cannabis use but less problematic cannabis and other drug use. Future studies should continue to monitor the impact of policies that legalize cannabis for medical or recreational use, and medical motivations for cannabis use on young adults' cannabis and other drug use.

